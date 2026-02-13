Meghalaya Congress to contest all 29 GHADC seats, rules out pre-poll alliance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Congress has decided to contest all 29 seats in the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, opting to go solo as it seeks to consolidate its organizational base in the region and build on the momentum it claims to have generated during the Lok Sabha polls.

State Congress President Vincent H. Pala on Thursday confirmed that the party would field candidates in every constituency and would not pursue any pre-poll tie-up.

"The party will contest all 29 seats. We do not have any alliance with other parties. We will fight alone in the upcoming elections," Pala told reporters on Thursday.

Party leaders indicated that the decision aims to retain the vote base created during the parliamentary elections and translate that support into gains at the district council level.

Observers view the GHADC polls as politically significant, particularly in the Garo Hills, where multiple parties are vying to strengthen their foothold ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

