Meghalaya: TMC receives 26 applications for GHADC polls; sitting MDCs stay away

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As political activity gathers pace ahead of the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya has received 26 applications from aspirants across 16 constituencies, indicating growing interest in the opposition party's prospects in the council polls. However, the application pattern has thrown up an intriguing political signal - a majority of the party's sitting Members of District Council (MDCs) have so far chosen to stay away from the ticket race.

Of the six sitting MDCs currently associated with the TMC, only two have applied for party tickets, while four have not shown interest as the formal application process concluded earlier this month. The development has sparked speculation within political circles over possible realignments and strategic calculations ahead of the polls in the Garo Hills region.

Confirming the details, Dadenggre MLA Rupa M. Marak, who heads the Meghalaya TMC election committee for the GHADC polls, said, "The last date for applying for the party ticket was on January 17. However, the doors are still open for sitting MDCs to apply for the party ticket." Party sources indicated that the leadership is keen to accommodate experienced hands while also allowing space for new aspirants, as it looks to consolidate its base in the autonomous council.

The limited participation of sitting MDCs in the TMC's application process has added an extra layer of political intrigue to the run-up to the polls.

Earlier, speculation over any possible deferment of the GHADC elections has been firmly dismissed by the state government.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of District Council Affairs Prestone Tynsong categorically ruled out postponement, stating, "the term of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council is ending on April 18, so well before that the election process has to be completed." His statement has underscored the government's intent to adhere strictly to the constitutional timeline.

With the election schedule expected to be announced in the coming weeks, parties are now gearing up for the polls across the Garo Hills.

