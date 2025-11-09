Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Lays Foundation for Tura's New Administrative Hub

CORRESPONDENT

TURA: Signalling a new chapter in administrative expansion for the Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday visited the site of the Additional Secretariat Complex at Dakopgre, Tura, to oversee the commencement of construction and participate in a special prayer ceremony marking the pouring of concrete for the first pillar - a symbolic milestone for the project.

Calling it a moment of pride and progress for the region, the Chief Minister said, "We are here in Tura at the site where the Additional Secretariat will be coming up. Today is a very auspicious and important day because we have laid the first foundation for this project. I am very thankful to our religious leaders, Reverend Dilseng and Father Januarius, for coming, praying, and blessing this foundation. This Additional Secretariat is a great moment for the people of the state as a whole, and particularly for the people of the Garo Hills, as it will serve the people of this region and the state in many positive ways."

The ceremony - marked by prayers, blessings, and the symbolic foundation pour - underscored the state government's intent to decentralize governance and strengthen administrative delivery in the western part of Meghalaya. The Chief Minister, who also inspected the ongoing works, expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of construction.

