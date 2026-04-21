Meghalaya Could Have Gained Third Lok Sabha Seat Under Women's Bill, Says BJP

What the Bills Proposed for Meghalaya

Under the proposed framework, Meghalaya's Lok Sabha representation would have increased from two seats to three.

Antony noted that with three MPs, the structure would have ensured that at least one seat in the state was always held by a woman — making women's representation an automatic feature of the state's parliamentary presence rather than an aspiration.

Three Bills, One Blocked Opportunity

Antony outlined the three pieces of legislation moved during the special session: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Delimitation Bill, 2026; and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

He said the combined measures were designed to ensure that women — who constitute more than 50 per cent of the population — received equality and fairness in democratic processes.

However, he alleged that members of the INDIA alliance, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, sabotaged the bills during the two-day session, leading to their failure.