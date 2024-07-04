Meghalaya Cricket Association shortlists 30 players for BCCI domestic

SHILLONG: The 2024-25 BCCI domestic seasons will be an historic one for the Meghalaya senior men's team and the Meghalaya Cricket Association has revealed a shortlist of 30 players for the campaign ahead.

The season will be historic as Meghalaya have qualified for the Elite Category of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 based on their runners-up finish to the Plate Group in 2023-24, an outstanding achievement that was even more impressive given that Meghalaya employed only domiciled cricketers, thereby relinquishing the right to use guest players from outside the state.

This season the first-class Ranji Trophy will be the first major tournament for the Meghalaya senior men's team, with the start scheduled for 11 October. Then will follow the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from 23 November and the one day Vijay Hazare Trophy from 21 December.

The MCA, following the recommendation of the ad hoc selection committee, has shortlisted 30 players for the season ahead based on their 2023-24 domestic record and their performances in the selection matches that were recently held in Jagiroad, Assam.

The MCA will conduct selection-cum-preparatory camps before the aforementioned tournaments one month prior to the start date and, in the meantime, the players have been advised to stay fit in practice and training and to update the MCA on their progress.

The shortlist covers a range of cricket experience, from veterans like Wallambok Nongkhlaw to youngsters who shone in the U-23 tournaments last season like Nishanta Chakraborty. Also included are the stalwarts from last year's Ranji campaign, such as Kishan Lyngdoh, Dippu Sangma and Akash Kumar Chaudhary.

