Meghalaya: Crowborough Hotel In Shillong Set To Welcome Guests After 30 Years Of Hiccups

SHILLONG: After 30 years of being an eyesore for residents and visitors alike, the state-owned Crowborough Hotel, in the commercial heart of Shillong, is finally scheduled to open its doors for guests on September 7.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in late August, announced that Crowborough is finally ready to host guests from across the world.

"Finally, a tourism project that has been lying and facing a lot of problems for the last 30 years will see the light of the day", Sangma had said then.

The Tata group-backed Indian Hotels Company Ltd under the Vivanta brand will operate the Crowborough Hotel, which will have up to 100 rooms.

CM Sangma said the Marriot Group has also invested in the state and the hotel will be opened soon, while 1,500-2,000 rooms are in the pipeline across the state under the PMEG (Prime Minister's Employment Generation) Program.

This Shillong hotel has been under construction, on and off, for the last 30 years. The construction of this hotel building started way back in 1986, but could not be finished until this year. Numerous speculations and stories, including court disputes and other legal issues, led to the delay in this project.

Apart from this, the Meghalaya CM said that 1500 to 2,000 rooms are currently in the pipeline across the state under the prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). With so much being done in the Tourism sector- the mainstay of the picturesque hill state- Shillong is also gearing up for many tourism festivals and the state government is investing Rs 12- 15 crores for these. The dates for the popular Cherry Blossom Festival, which is a favourite among tourists in India, have also been announced recently. The mega festival is scheduled to be held from November 24 to 26, 2022 at Shillong.

Other attractions planned by the state government include activities like International film festivals, the Me- gong festival and the Northeast Olympic Games. The Umiam boating Regetta is also scheduled for the first week of November, in which 50 to 100 boats will participate. This will be the first time that a boating festival at the popular Umiam Lake, on the road to Shillong, is being organised.

