Meghalaya Govt Envisages Massive Facelift for Tura Super Market

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today reached the Tura Super Market in South Garo Hills district as he envisages to give it a major facelift in memory of his late father PA Sangma who inaugurated the market in 1998.



PA Sangma served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1998 and Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 1988 to 1990. He was the candidate for the 2012 Indian presidential election, supported by BJP. The Meghalaya politics stalwart, who is father to current CM Conrad Sangma, Tura MP Agatha Sangma, and Home Minister James Sangma, passed away on March 4 of 2016, at the age of 68.

Inaugurated by my father, (L) P A Sangma, Tura Super Market has been the go-to place for shopping for the locals. Today I interacted with the shop owners & inspected it to see what more can be done for Tura's beloved super market.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/v4qaS8rVJp — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 2, 2022

"Inaugurated by my father, (L) P A Sangma, Tura Super Market has been the go-to place for shopping for the locals. Today I interacted with the shop owners & inspected it to see what more can be done for Tura's beloved super market," the Chief Minister informed via a tweet.



"This is part of the 75 years of celebration of PA Sangma's birth anniversary and as part of that project, we are going to give a face lift to this very important and iconic Tura supermarket which was the initiative of late PA Sangma," Conrad said.

Happy to announce that all iconic infrastructures initiated by (L) P A Sangma will be given a facelift to commemorate 75 Years of his Birth Anniversary this year and to honour his many contributions to our State.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0rTIowTHua — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 2, 2022

CM Sangma also said that his government is reviewing the infrastructure at the market – including bathrooms, tiles, and escalators -- and planning to revamp the facilities.



"Happy to announce that all iconic infrastructures initiated by (L) P A Sangma will be given a facelift to commemorate 75 Years of his Birth Anniversary this year and to honour his many contributions to our State," Conrad Sangma wrote in another tweet where he tagged the official profile of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Indian-American Racially Abused By Fellow Indian In California

ALSO WATCH:



