Meghalaya Data Portal developed in state

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The team of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP), Indian School of Business (ISB) is working closely with the state government of Meghalaya to offer capacity-building support to public policy leaders, government officials, private corporations and the developmental sector, among other initiatives.

As part of the ongoing collaborations, the team of the Bharti Institute, with the support of the state Planning Department has developed the Meghalaya Data Portal (MDP), www.meghalayadataportal.com, an open-access data platform. The portal is useful to administrators, researchers, students, journalists, and the general public as a whole. This initiative of the Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with ISB, will go a long way in developing the open data ecosystem in the country.

The team comprising of Dr. Aarushi Jain, Policy Director, Deepti Soni, Associate Director and Amrita Chakraborty, Project Lead, India Data Portal and Meghalaya Data Portal, recently facilitated a workshop for more than 40 officers from across government departments on the navigation of the portal. The officers of the state can use the data to make various policy decisions based on data focusing on evidence-based policies. The workshop was started by Dr Jain, who provided a background on the ISB’s India Data Portal and the development of the Meghalaya Data Portal.

Chakraborty conducted the data and insights-backed session, taking the attendees through a detailed walkthrough of the portal with several examples from across sectors like food and agriculture, education, health, nutrition, crime, rural development, socio-economic, financial inclusion, climate vulnerability, and infrastructure.

