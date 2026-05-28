Meghalaya: DC’s farewell gesture turns xerox shop into lifeline for differently-abled youth

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With his tenure in Ri Bhoi drawing to a close ahead of his transfer as Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Abhilash Baranwal has left behind another welfare-driven intervention that has struck a chord beyond the corridors of administration. In a parting gesture underscoring inclusive governance and social responsibility, the outgoing Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday allotted a Xerox shop within the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's office at Nongpoh to a differently-abled youth, creating a sustainable source of livelihood and a pathway towards self-reliance.

The initiative, viewed locally as more than a symbolic administrative decision, reflects an effort to integrate persons with disabilities into the economic mainstream through dignified employment opportunities rather than temporary assistance. The allotment is expected to enable the beneficiary to run the shop independently and secure a stable income for his family.

Expressing satisfaction over the initiative, Baranwal said the decision aimed to ensure that persons with disabilities are not excluded from opportunities to earn and lead independent lives.

"Even persons with disabilities need to earn a livelihood for themselves, and I firmly believe that handing over this Xerox shop will become a blessing for this young man, enabling him to support himself and his family," Baranwal said.

The humanitarian gesture comes at a time when Baranwal's tenure in Ri Bhoi has increasingly been marked by people-centric interventions and welfare initiatives that have earned public appreciation across the district.

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