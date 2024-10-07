Meghalaya: Death Toll Rises to 15 in Garo Hills Due to Torrential Rain, Five Bodies Recovered

A correspondent

Shillong: The death toll due to torrential rain which hit Garo Hills region in the last few days has increased to 15 after the recovery of five more bodies on Sunday morning.

According to Meghalaya State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) the bodies of Father and Son due were retrieved from flood water in West Garo Hills district.

The father-son were occupants of the car that was retrieved on Saturday from flood water at Dalu Sonagre junction under Barengapara Police Station.

The SDRF started their search operation since yesterday following the retrieval of the vehicle bearing West Bengal registration plates (WB 06 7718, Wagon R).

The SDRF had first located the body of the adult male identified as Bijoy S Sangma (44) at 10:19 am from the paddy fields and the body of the minor identified as Wian Chigado R Marak (13) was recovered at approximately 10:48 am, a few meters away from where the body of the father was recovered. Both were residents Rongkhon Songgital, Tura.

The SDRF team has been stationed in flood hit Dalu area since Friday following flash floods due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile in East Garo Hills district three were reported dead on Sunday.

Tengseng R Marak (28) of Thibapara Dalu, died after a tree fell on him, while, Amy Marak (40) and Manasse Marak (14) both female of Gongdop under Rongjeng Block died in a landslide.

On Saturday, the state had reported 10 casualties due to torrential rain in Garo Hills region.

Seven persons were confirmed dead in a village called Hatiasia Songma under Gasuapara Police Station in South Garo Hills district after they were buried under a landslide.

Also three civilians have lost their lives in Dalu, West Garo Hills district.

Also Read: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescues 10 locals in Meghalaya

Also Watch: