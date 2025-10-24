Meghalaya: Deborah C. Marak weighs constituency shift as clash of titans looms in 2028

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Three-time former MLA and Congress stalwart Deborah C. Marak, the working president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in charge of Garo Hills, is reportedly considering a constituency switch ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. Reportedly, Marak plans to contest either from Songsak or Rongara-Siju. The political question gaining momentum is who she will take on in the expected clash of titans: former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma in Songsak or former Education Minister and NPP MLA Rakkam A. Sangma in Rongara-Siju.

A formidable figure in Garo Hills politics, Marak first represented Rongrenggiri in 1998 and 2003 before the constituency was abolished during the 2013 delimitation exercise. She later won from Williamnagar in 2013 under the Congress banner but suffered successive defeats in 2018 and 2023 to NPP’s Marcuise N. Marak, prompting speculation of a tactical realignment within the Congress ranks.

When asked, though, Marak refrained from revealing her plans but acknowledged the mounting interest from multiple constituencies but admitted that she is examining the prospect.

“As of now, I have not decided anything. Yes, Siju-Rongara was my old constituency, Williamnagar is my present constituency where I stay now, and about the future constituency where I am going to contest—that I cannot tell you now,” she said. “Of course, people asked me where I would like to contest from next, but till today I have not taken any decision. Let you know when the time comes.”

As the working president of the MPCC, Marak has been spearheading the party’s organizational restructuring across Garo Hills. “I am in charge of organizing and revamping the party in Garo Hills. So, I have to travel a lot—constituency to constituency, meeting people, Block Congress and District Congress Committees. It doesn’t mean I go to different constituencies to contest from there,” she clarified.

However, her increasing engagements in Songsak, a constituency contiguous to Williamnagar and currently represented by Dr Mukul Sangma, have fuelled speculation of a high-voltage electoral face-off. “Yes, there are constituencies where people ask me to contest from. Songsak is contiguous to Williamnagar; I know people there very well. BCC and party workers have asked me to contest from there, but I have not given my word. I have to thoroughly examine the mind of the people because I don’t want to jump to conclusions,” she said.

Maintaining her trademark composure and political intrigue, Marak concluded, “I will surprise you all. Let people talk—there are things in politics that we need to keep a secret.”

