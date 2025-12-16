Meghalaya: Deficit teachers demand 51% DA, set January 15 deadline for protests

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Highlighting their demand to enhance Dearness Allowance to 51 percent, the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers' Association (KJDSTA) held a meeting at Malki Ground, expressing frustration that the Meghalaya government has not acted on repeated requests to raise the DA from 43 percent. The association has now given the government a deadline of January 15, 2026, warning that they will launch protests and democratic agitations if their demands are not met.

At the meeting, KJDSTA president Boswell S. Pala underscored the "severe financial hardship and mental anguish" faced by thousands of deficit teachers due to the stagnant DA and called for immediate enhancement of the allowance to 51 percent in line with government employees, along with the release of pending arrears.

The association also urged the Chief Minister's intervention on other pressing matters, including implementation of a Centralized Provident Fund system, timely release of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity for retired teachers, and rectification of errors in the MEGH-SIMS portal.

The demand gains urgency after the Meghalaya government recently approved a two percent DA hike for its employees, raising the rate to 51 percent with effect from July 1, 2025, while deficit school teachers remain excluded, intensifying calls for parity and fair treatment.

