Meghalaya deploys SF10 commandos to Lapangap as tension escalates

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid escalating tension in Lapangap village along the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border and growing outrage among villagers over the alleged destruction of crops, Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang on Thursday announced the deployment of a platoon of SF10 commandos to the West Jaintia Hills village to reinforce security and prevent any further deterioration of the situation.

The move came a day after hundreds of residents from the border village marched to the Meghalaya Secretariat in Shillong, alleging harassment by people from Assam's Karbi Anglong region and demanding immediate protection for farmers cultivating land in the disputed area. Accompanied by members of the Khasi Students' Union and the Jaintia National Council, the demonstrators breached police barricades outside the Secretariat while pressing for full-scale security deployment in the region.

The Meghalaya Police also indicated that it may consider setting up a camp closer to the inter-state border, similar to the presence maintained by Assam, depending on how the situation unfolds.

Addressing media persons in Shillong, Nongrang said, "Following yesterday's meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister, it was decided that additional forces would be deployed. During the initial phase of the unrest in Lapangap, we had already sent the SF10 squad, and villagers requested a stronger SF10 presence in the area. A platoon has been dispatched today and should have reached by now, as they left early this morning. Depending on the situation, we will decide whether additional personnel are required."

She said Meghalaya Police had already deployed two platoons of Meghalaya Police Battalion personnel to the area earlier this week and that the deployment would continue to be reviewed based on the ground situation.

"Day before yesterday, we had already sent two platoons of Meghalaya Police Battalion personnel to Lapangap. Deployment for law and order depends entirely on how the situation develops. We will continue assessing the situation regularly," she said.

Although Meghalaya Police recently inaugurated a police outpost at Barato, the facility is located nearly 19 km from the disputed border zone. Referring to Assam's existing presence near the area, the DGP suggested Meghalaya could also establish a similar camp if necessary.

"Assam insists on maintaining the status quo while they have already set up what is more or less a camp. Depending on the situation, we will see if we also need to establish a camp from our side," she said.

Nongrang also acknowledged the concerns raised by villagers regarding the alleged destruction of crops during the night.

"The people of Lapangap came in large numbers yesterday. According to officers on the ground, a majority of the village participated in the protest, which shows this is a genuine issue for them. They say that while cultivation is not being stopped directly from the Assam side, crops planted during the day are allegedly uprooted during the night," she said.

"That is the problem they are facing, and they feel they have not received enough support from us. We have been trying our best," she added.

Also Read: Meghalaya to Deploy Security Forces for Lapangap Farmers Amid Fresh Border Tensions with Karbi Anglong