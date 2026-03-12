Meghalaya Deputy CM Blames GHADC for Violence, Defends Government's Record on Law and Order

Tynsong argued that district councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India hold legislative, judicial, and executive powers — comparable in scope to those of a state government — and must therefore bear responsibility for decisions made within their own jurisdiction.

"If the district council had realised the issue earlier, it could have convened a special session to discuss it. Since they already knew about the matter of non-tribal participation in GHADC elections, they should have brought it to the council session and passed the necessary decision before taking further action," he said.

He added that the state government had no role in directing the council to pass or amend its own regulations. "The council leaders must decide where amendments or incorporations of existing regulations, laws and rules are required," Tynsong said.