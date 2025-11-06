Meghalaya: District magistrate imposes prohibitory orders in Mawryngkneng amid truckers’ standoff

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah, IAS, invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prohibit demonstrations, rallies, and gatherings in the Mawryngkneng area.

The order followed escalating tensions between the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association (MCTODA) and cement companies over compliance with state-notified ferry charges.

"It has been observed that the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association (MCTODA) organised gatherings and blockades in the Mawryngkneng area under East Khasi Hills District. I am of the opinion that such demonstrations, if allowed, will obstruct and hinder the movement of traffic, lead to crowding and congestion, and may also disturb public peace and tranquillity," the order stated.

Accordingly, the District Magistrate directed that any person or group intending to hold demonstrations or rallies within the Mawryngkneng C&RD Block, or to carry arms, lethal weapons, or any items or materials that could be used as weapons likely to cause grievous injury or harm to any person, is prohibited from doing so.

The order, issued ex parte in view of the urgency of the matter, came into force with immediate effect and will remain valid until further orders. Violations will attract penal provisions under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.

The district administration issued the directive after reports indicated that police had resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse protesting truckers at Mawryngkneng on Tuesday.

