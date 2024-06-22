Meghalaya: Drastic Rise in Cybercrime Complaints in Meghalaya Prompts Police Advisory

SHILLONG: The number of cybercrime complaints in Meghalaya has surged dramatically in recent years with 2564 complaints recorded up to June 4 this year alone. Responding to the escalating situation, police have issued advisory urging residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant online.

In era where information technology places vast amounts of information at our fingertips. The digital sphere's rapid development has unfortunately opened new avenues for criminal activities. Financial fraud remains predominant category accounting for nearly 70% of reported cases nationwide.

Special Superintendent of Police (CID) Vivek Syiem emphasized alarming rise in digital crimes. He urged citizens to adopt best practices to safeguard their privacy information and finances. He highlighted stark increase in complaints. Noting that only nine were received in 2019. Rising to 118 in 2020. 224 in 2021. And 735 in 2022. In 2023, the number climbed to 892 complaints. With 586 already reported this year by June 4.

Efforts to combat these crimes have seen some success. Using Ministry of Home Affairs portal "cybercrime.gov.in" and helpline number 1930 authorities managed to hold back Rs 1.64 crore. This is out of approximately Rs 8 crore reported as fraudulently obtained.

One common scam involves victims receiving calls from individuals posing as delivery company representatives. They claim the recipient's parcel contained illegal items. It had been flagged by police. The call is transferred to a fake policeman. He coerces the victim into making online cash transfers to avoid legal repercussions.

Syiem advised public to be wary of unknown callers. Especially those claiming to be high-ranking officials. He stressed importance of not sharing confidential information or installing apps at behest of these callers.

Another prevalent scam "Sextortion" involves cybercriminals befriending male targets on social media. They initiate obscene video chats. They then use recorded content for blackmail. Police urged people not to accept random friend requests. Or video calls. And not to make payments under blackmail threats.

Additionally, "WhatsApp Impersonation Attacks" have been reported. Fraudsters impersonate senior officials to deceive subordinates. These attacks often involve purchase of e-gift cards or making payments. The police continue to emphasize importance of online safety.