Meghalaya eagerly awaits Central green light for ambitious airport expansion

SHILLONG: The state government of Meghalaya wants clearance from the Central government to acquire more land for which Shillong Airport is expanding.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar spoke to media persons on Friday, saying that this would depend on getting the all-clear from the Government of India. "Only when we get the green signal from the government of India can we proceed with the acquisition of additional land," he added.

According to the Airport Authority of India, an additional 16 to 17 acres of land is required for the expansion of the runway and safety areas of the airport. This is considered inevitable for increased air traffic and improving overall infrastructure at the airport.

For this purpose, Dhar said the state government would soon sit with the Union Minister of Civil Aviation. "We have to seek time from the union minister. We would like to invite him to come to Shillong if he agrees to inspect the site-that is our request from the state government," he observed.

Additionally, the Deputy Chief Minister said a consultant had presented a report that indicated that expansion is feasible subject to some exemptions from the Central government being sought. "The consultant has submitted a report saying that feasibility is there, provided that some exemption has to be requested from the Centre. That is why we need to meet with the government of India once more. If they grant the exemption, I think we will have to take a call," he said, elaborating.

Dhar further clarified that although the state government will oversee the acquisition of the land, the other infrastructures to be developed with the expansion of the airport will be under the Central government. He told the public that there was enough money for the project and that the state had committed itself to improving its infrastructure on aviation in a quest to improve connectivity for its people.