Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills police seize gelatin sticks, over 175 MT of coal in search operation

SHILLONG: East Jaintia Hills police on Sunday carried out a major search operation, leading to the seizure of 10 packets containing a total of 204 gelatin sticks along with large coal stockpiles amounting to more than 175 metric tonnes. The development once again underscores the persistent threat posed by illegal mining and the unsafe storage of explosive materials in the district. The recovery of high-risk gelatin sticks alongside massive quantities of coal has raised serious concerns over safety violations and unlawful activities continuing unabated in remote pockets of the region.

During the search and seizure operation, police recovered one carton box containing 10 packets with a total of 204 gelatin sticks, one large heap of coal measuring approximately 153.4 metric tonnes, and another smaller heap of coal measuring around 22.3 metric tonnes.

Informing about the operation, East Jaintia Hills District Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said, “The operation was conducted at Rangad village.”

