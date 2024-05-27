Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills Authorities to Address Illegal Settlements on Cantonment Land at Lum Survey

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Sibhi C. Sadhu has convened a high-level meeting to address ongoing issues surrounding illegal settlements on Cantonment Land at Lum Survey. The meeting aims to find resolution to escalating tensions. This follows recent demolitions. There are subsequent legal and social implications.

The meeting will include key stakeholders. Participants include the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Cantonment Board and the Defence Estate Officer from Guwahati. The Secretary of the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority and the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board will attend as well. Representatives from the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) are also involved. Significant agenda item is submission of detailed survey report by the Defence Estate Officer Guwahati. The report will regard status of the title suit over contentious land.

The urgency of meeting follows police case registered against HYC members at Shillong Sadar police station. Case involves HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem vice president Donbok Kharlyngdoh, assistant general secretary Isaac Basaiawmoit and several unidentified individuals for the unauthorized demolition of approximately 80 houses built by settlers at Lum Survey on May 23.

In response to evicted residents' outcry Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has intervened. Acting on a suo motu basis prompted by local news report. The MHRC has issued notice to Chief Secretary demanding detailed report on matter by May 30.

The deputy commissioner provided background on legal battles over land. Initially, title suit was decided in favor of Defence Estate Office. However when defence authority issued eviction notice. Some settlers challenged it in court, resulting in stay order requiring any eviction to follow legal procedures. The latest court hearing occurred in December 2023, next was scheduled for May 27.

To balance legal social and human rights considerations. The outcome of today's meeting could pave the way. For resolving the conflict over Lum Survey land. It impacts lives of many residents and the authority's ability to enforce legal land use and settlement regulations.