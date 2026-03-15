Meghalaya: East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh reluctant to enter bye-election fray

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As political parties in Meghalaya intensify internal consultations to finalize candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha by-election in the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency, senior National People's Party leader and East Shillong legislator M Ampareen Lyngdoh has indicated that she is not inclined to enter the fray, signalling her preference to concentrate on political groundwork ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Speaking amid growing speculation over possible nominees for the high-stakes by poll, Lyngdoh made it clear that the question of personal ambition was secondary to the party's collective decision-making process. "A question of desire is irrelevant. It is a question of commitment. A political party will decide on a candidate and that candidate's consent will be sought. Whether or not I wish to will be left to the wisdom of the party," she said.

The East Shillong MLA, however, underscored that the political calendar is already shifting towards the next Assembly contest, which she described as being at a crucial juncture for electoral preparation. "Yes, keeping in mind that the electoral preparations for the 2028 elections are now at a crossroads. I wish to be relieved, if given an opportunity or a choice, because I must concentrate on my Legislative Assembly seat and not get distracted by again going into the field and contesting Lok Sabha by-elections," Lyngdoh added.

It may be mentioned that Lyngdoh had contested the 2024 Indian general election as the National People's Party candidate from the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency and secured a significant share of votes during the electoral contest, emerging as one of the principal contenders in the constituency.

Her remarks come at a time when political parties across the state are engaged in intense backroom deliberations to identify a consensus candidate capable of navigating the altered electoral arithmetic in the Shillong parliamentary seat.

The by-election has been necessitated following the untimely demise of Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon on February 19, 2026. The vacancy comes less than two years after the 2024 general election, when the Voice of the People's Party leader secured a sweeping victory over Vincent H. Pala by a margin of 3,71,910 votes, a result widely seen as a watershed moment that reshaped the political landscape of the constituency.

With the impending by-election to the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency, the political stakes are steadily rising. The key question remains whether the Voice of the People's Party will be able to retain the seat, or if three-time Member of Parliament Vincent H. Pala will attempt to reclaim lost ground after being defeated by the party's candidate, the late Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, in the last parliamentary contest. Political observers are also closely watching whether the Bharatiya Janata Party will once again extend support to the National People's Party nominee, whether the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance will field a common candidate, and who the NPP will ultimately nominate for the by poll. While multiple questions continue to dominate the political discourse, the answers are likely to emerge only as the electoral calendar unfolds and the by-election draws closer.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh says sixth schedule issues must be taken up by respective ADCs