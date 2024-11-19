Meghalaya: SSA Teachers Demand 70% Reservation In Teaching Jobs

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya SSA Schools’ Association (MSSASA) has demanded a 70% reservation for SSA teachers in any recruitment for vacant posts in schools across the state.

During a meeting on Monday to discuss the grievances of SSA teachers, this was one of the eight suggestions submitted by the association to the state government.

The meeting, organized after a two-month ultimatum served by MSSASA to ensure job security for 13,000 SSA teachers in the state, was also attended by members of the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association and the Meghalaya Fourth Teachers’ Association.