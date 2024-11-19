Meghalaya: SSA Teachers Demand 70% Reservation In Teaching Jobs

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya SSA Schools’ Association (MSSASA) has demanded a 70% reservation for SSA teachers in any recruitment for vacant posts in schools across the state.
During a meeting on Monday to discuss the grievances of SSA teachers, this was one of the eight suggestions submitted by the association to the state government.
The meeting, organized after a two-month ultimatum served by MSSASA to ensure job security for 13,000 SSA teachers in the state, was also attended by members of the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association and the Meghalaya Fourth Teachers’ Association.
The state government last month relaxed the upper age limit for SSA teachers from 37 to 45 to allow them to apply for vacancies in government lower primary, upper primary, and higher secondary schools.
The MSSASA also seeks the exemption of SSA teachers who joined services on or before August 23, 2010, or July 29, 2011, from appearing in the Meghalaya Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MTET) examination.
The association proposed a special teachers eligibility test (spl TET) for SSA teachers who joined services after 2011, considering 10+2 as the required qualification to be SSA teachers.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya: NEHU VC In-Charge Prioritizes Health of Protesting Students
ALSO WATCH: