Meghalaya: Eight former UDP MLAs formally merge with BJP, felicitation on Oct 5

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The eight United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formally submitted their merger letter to Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Andrew Simon on Friday, completing the formal process of their move to the BJP. The eight new entrants were welcomed by Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G Momin, Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai and other BJP leaders at the party office. Fireworks were also organised as part of the celebrations.

Speaking to mediapersons, Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA Lahkmen Rymbui, while responding to questions on the demands raised by the legislators, said there had been a "positive response from the Centre on the demands".

He said the "credit goes to the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya".

Asked about the absence of Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem from the BJP press briefing, Rymbui said he was in Shillong. He also said the legislators "have not betrayed the people".

A formal felicitation programme for the eight new BJP legislators is scheduled to be held on October 5.

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