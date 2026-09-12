Meghalaya: Eight UDP MLAs in Talks with BJP as Party Leader Says ‘Anything Can Happen Any Time’

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid speculation that as many as eight United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators were planning to merge with the BJP, UDP legislator Ollan Singh Suin on Friday said that "anything can happen any time any day", while acknowledging that an eight-member team from the party was in talks with the BJP.

Suin, the legislator from Mawsynram constituency, admitted that the legislators were in touch with the BJP and had made certain demands.

"We will see once they agree to our demands what is the problem. If the Union Government agrees to our demands what is the problem," the sitting UDP MLA said.

Elaborating further, Suin said, "Earlier, we divided ourselves. Some went to Delhi, we discussed things, so I tell you anything can happen any time any day. We have only eight members team mission."

Asked whether the group was negotiating for Cabinet berths, Suin said, "There is no negotiation in this regard, NPP is the single largest party they have majority, we did not bargain for any ministerial berth, we are only pressing for the demands."

He said the group would decide its next course of action once the Union Government considered its demands. Asked about the possibility of a political development, he said, "Anything can happen can happen."

On the issues being pursued by the group, Suin said, "We have put forward the demand for inclusion of Khasi Language into the 8th schedule of the constitution, lifting of regulation on coal mining since we have small landholdings, Them Metor issue, FCRA."

The remarks came against the backdrop of reports that as many as eight UDP legislators had been exploring a possible political realignment with the BJP. While the exact nature of the discussions in Delhi remained unclear, Suin's admission of an eight-member team and his assertion that "anything can happen any time any day" intensified speculation over the next political move of the legislators.

Meanwhile, UDP general secretary Titosstarwell Chyne sought to downplay the speculation and maintained that there was no question of legislators leaving the party. Chyne said, "……as of today, there is no such thing, there is no question of jumping or leaving the party. The party is intact, the MLAs are intact, we didnot create any smoke, till today we are firm that our MLAs are with the party. The UDP as of today stands United."

The UDP convened an emergency meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) to discuss the current political situation, adding to the growing uncertainty over the future course of the regional party.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, the UDP general secretary said the party had held a "very good" emergency CEC meeting, which brought together leaders from across the State. "We had a very good meeting today, emergency central Executive Committee meeting, all the leaders from the party came from across the state. Some leaders have informed that they are out of station, around five MLAs have attended the meeting," he added.

The emergency CEC meeting was held at the UDP office near Shillong College on Bomfyle Road, Shillong. The meeting was attended by five to six MLAs, MDCs, district presidents and secretaries, presidents and secretaries of the women's and youth wings, besides representatives from each district.

Prior to this, there was a short programme and flag hoisting to commemorate the party's foundation day, followed by discussions on the current political situation.

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