Meghalaya examine objections over Shree Cement Mining Project: Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Monday said the state government would examine the objections raised by delegations of the Jaintia National Council, Jaintia Students' Union and villagers over the public hearing conducted for the proposed limestone mining project of Shree Cement at Daistong village before taking any decision on the matter.

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks came after a meeting with the delegation, which submitted a petition alleging irregularities in the public hearing and environmental clearance process while opposing the proposed mining activities in the area.

"Since the petition is received by me, I will examine the matter accordingly. I cannot say we will stop or continue; we have to examine the matter first. The CM is not in the station, and when he comes back, I will coordinate with him," Dhar said.

Stating that the concerns raised by the organisations pertain to environmental clearance issues linked to the forest department, Dhar said the matter would also be discussed with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who holds the forest portfolio.

"They object to the environmental clearance, so it falls under the forest, so I have to share it with the Chief Minister since he is in charge of the forest. They explained to me. We are yet to find out if the process is followed accordingly or not. Once the Chief Minister comes I will discuss with him accordingly," he added.

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