Meghalaya expands citizen-centric governance with Rs 146-crore development package

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday inaugurated the CM Connect Centre at Sohiong C&RD Block and announced a development package of nearly Rs 146 crore to strengthen public services and rural infrastructure.

The Chief Minister dedicated eight projects worth Rs 5.48 crore and laid the foundation stones for nine projects worth Rs 140.74 crore covering tourism, drinking water supply, roads, irrigation, sports infrastructure and rural development. The programme was held at Mawtap Pyllun Ground in the presence of C&RD Minister Sosthenes Sohtun, Sohiong MLA Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah and senior officials.

Among the inaugurated projects were the Block Integrated Development Office, a Block Resource Centre, digital libraries, a plastic waste management unit, collective marketing centres and an Agricab facility. Sangma said the initiatives reflected the government's commitment to extending development to every village.

During the CM Connect interaction, residents raised issues relating to soil erosion, water supply, mobile connectivity, education, agriculture and market infrastructure. Sangma and senior officials responded to the concerns and assured residents that pending issues would be pursued and monitored. Cheques and sanction orders were also distributed to village organisations and self-help groups.

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