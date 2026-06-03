Meghalaya expands solar power push under CM Solar Mission

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said more than 1.5 MW of solar power capacity had been installed across nearly 700 government schools under the Chief Minister's Solar Mission, with implementation set to begin in another 1,300 schools. He made the announcement after inaugurating a 50 KW solar photovoltaic plant at St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, implemented by the Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA).

The Chief Minister said around 2,000 government schools had been identified for phased installation of solar systems and described renewable energy as essential for the State's future energy needs.

Officials said the initiative formed part of Meghalaya's broader renewable energy strategy, aimed at expanding solar adoption and improving energy efficiency in educational institutions. The programme also highlighted expected savings in electricity consumption and the potential for surplus power to be fed into the grid through net metering.

State officials reiterated that solar energy would play a key role in strengthening Meghalaya's long-term clean energy transition.

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