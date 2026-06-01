Meghalaya experiences mild 2.8-magnitude earthquake; no damage reported

NEW DELHI: A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district early on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 31/05/2026 06:50:01 IST, Lat: 25.488 N, Long: 90.995 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. For more information Download the BhooKamp App.” The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, a factor that can sometimes make even low-magnitude earthquakes more noticeable near the epicentre. There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries, or damage to property. Authorities are monitoring the situation, while residents in some areas reported feeling light shaking. (IANS)

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