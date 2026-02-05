Assam, Northeast rattled by 3 earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 to 6 within 12 hours

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Within a span of just 12 hours, Assam, the Northeast, and its neighbouring region experienced three earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.1 to 6.0. The latest quake of 4.1 magnitude hit Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the morning today, at around 8.57 AM.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, the epicentre of today’s earthquake was located at West Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh at a Latitude of 27.04 N and Longitude of 92.31 E. The epicentre, measuring 5 km in depth, lay 64 km northwest of Tezpur town on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Assam. The jolt from the quake, lasting a few seconds, was felt in Guwahati also.

Of the three earthquakes in a span of 12 hours, the one with the highest magnitude of 6.0 was recorded by NCS on Tuesday, February 3, at 21:04:00 IST. The epicentre of the quake was located at Latitude: 20.42 N and Longitude: 93.88 E, at a depth of 27 km in the Myanmar region. The quake was felt at a few places in Assam and other parts of the NE.

Following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake, another earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at 21:21:28 IST, with its epicentre located at Latitude 20.45 N and Long: 93.86 E, at a depth of 20 km, in the Myanmar region.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 6.0 quake in the Myanmar region last night, the NCS published a preliminary report on the quake.

The report says, “On Feb 3, 2026, at 21:04:00 Hr (IST), a significant earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Magway Region, near Yenangyaung District. The event had far-reaching impacts, not only within Myanmar but also extending to neighbouring countries like India, Bangladesh and China. The earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 27 km, with its epicentre located at coordinates 20.42° N and 93.88° E. This earthquake’s “mainshock” was followed by an “aftershock,” which occurred approximately 15 minutes later with a magnitude of 5.3 and struck to the north of the mainshock’s epicentre.

“The events occurred approximately 250 km NNW of Naypyidaw, the capital city of Myanmar, and around 490 km south of Imphal, India. It was also located about 510 km southeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“Preliminary seismic analysis indicates that these earthquakes occurred near the Kabaw fault, which is a well-documented thrust fault system. This fault is known to be seismically active, and it has been the source of numerous significant earthquakes in the region in the past. The fault plane solution, derived from waveform inversion, suggests that the mechanism of faulting for both earthquakes was normal with strike-slip in nature. The analysis also indicates that the centroid depth was found to be 30 km,” the report added.

Myanmar is situated along the boundary of the Indo-Australian and Eurasian plates, making the region seismically active, according to NCS.

