Meghalaya: Explosives, country rifle recovered; two held in East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: A search of the residence of the prime accused has led police to recover explosives, detonators and a country-made rifle, as investigators intensified the probe into the midnight IED Blast in East Jaintia Hills at the Dhar Construction Company campus in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, officials said. The blast, which targeted the company’s camp near Shymplong village, damaged a water tanker truck but caused no injuries. Police have uncovered evidence pointing to a coordinated plan involving local accused and links to a banned militant outfit.

According to the police, an FIR was received at Lumshnong Police Station on December 16, 2025, reporting an explosion at the Dhar Construction Company campus near Shymplong village that occurred at around 12.15 am on December 15, 2025. An in situ analysis at the site confirmed the use of explosive substances and an improvised explosive device (IED). While the explosion damaged a water tanker truck parked inside the company premises, no injuries or casualties were reported. A case has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station under Sections 109(1), 113(1), 113(2), 113(3), 326(f) and 327(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, and an investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, Vikash Kumar, IPS, said, “Two persons, namely Richard Suchen (31), son of Smti Ladies Suchen, resident of Shymplong village, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, and Pynshaitbor Syih (45), son of Shri Laston Paslein, resident of Shymplong village, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, linked with the incident, have been arrested by the East Jaintia Hills District Police. Investigation so far has revealed that Smiki Tongper, son of Wailen Syih, resident of Shymplong village, East Jaintia Hills, planned and executed the blast in coordination with the above-named two accused and an unidentified member of the banned organisation HNLC.”

Kumar further said it was found that Smiki Tongper is also an accused in Khliehriat Women Police Station case number 45(09)23 under Section 376(3) of the IPC, read with Sections 3(a) and 4 of the POCSO Act. He said a search of the house and compound of Smiki Tongper led to the discovery and seizure, as per law, of rolls of safety fuse, detonators and empty detonator caps, gunpowder, 82 small splinters, a country-made rifle, two Baofeng handsets and several fuses.

The superintendent of police added, “If any person has any information about other miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the local police station immediately. Their identity will be kept secret and a suitable reward will be given.”

