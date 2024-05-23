Meghalaya: Fire Devastates 15-Year-Old Mupliang Presbyterian Church in West Jaiñtia Hills

SHILLONG: A tragic fire engulfed Mupliang Presbyterian Church in the early hours today completely destroying the 15-year-old place of worship and leaving the local community in mourning. The event has deeply saddened the residents.

In the quiet hours of the night, around 1:30 am flames erupted in Mupliang Presbyterian Church in the West Jaiñtia Hills district. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by short circuit originated from the church's store room where a generator was kept. This information was confirmed by church elders.

By 2 am, the fire had spread rapidly. Church members desperately tried to seek help. They rang the church bell. Despite their efforts they could only watch helplessly. The fire consumed everything inside.

Firefighting teams from Jowai, the district headquarters faced a significant challenge. The village’s distance is approximately 17 kilometers. Unfortunately, they could not reach the site in time to prevent extensive damage.

Miraculously no casualties were reported. However, the financial impact is substantial. Property damage is estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore. The fire not only obliterated the structure but also destroyed newly acquired musical instruments. A sound system and other valuable items were ruined. All these items had been recently installed as part of the church’s facelift.

The loss has deeply affected the faithful. Many were seen sitting amidst the ruins grieving the devastation of their cherished place of worship. The church, which had stood as beacon of faith for 15 years had recently undergone renovation with fresh paint and the procurement of new equipment.

An elderly member of the church recounted the recent improvements made to the building. Her tears reflected the collective sorrow of the community.

The incident has underscored challenges faced by remote villages in accessing emergency services promptly. It also highlights the importance of ensuring robust safety measures.