Meghalaya: First Package Of Shillong-Dawki Four-Lane Highway Project Set To Wrap Up By 2025

SHILLONG: The first package of the Shillong-Dawki four-lane highway project, covering 11.6 km from Rillbong to Mylliem Marbaniang, is set to be completed by October 2025.

This was announced during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the division bench of the Meghalaya High Court on November 8.

According to reports, the state government has acquired land, completed the construction of a four-lane highway from Rillbong to Mylliem Marbaniang, and handed it over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).