Meghalaya: First Package Of Shillong-Dawki Four-Lane Highway Project Set To Wrap Up By 2025

SHILLONG: The first package of the Shillong-Dawki four-lane highway project, covering 11.6 km from Rillbong to Mylliem Marbaniang, is set to be completed by October 2025.
This was announced during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the division bench of the Meghalaya High Court on November 8.
According to reports, the state government has acquired land, completed the construction of a four-lane highway from Rillbong to Mylliem Marbaniang, and handed it over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).
The proposed highway has been categorized into five packages: Rilbong to Mylliem Marbaniang, covering 11.6 km; Mylliem Marbaniang to Wahlyngkhat, a length of 26.55 km; Wahlyngkhat to Siatbakon, covering a bypass of 8 km; Siatbakon to Wahkdait for 17.77 km; and Wahkdait to Tamabil Dawki, a distance of 7.99 km.
The court stated that the construction of the highway from Shillong to Dawki near the Bangladesh border is connected with the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Kaustav Paul. The entire work involves the widening and reconstruction of the existing road.
The bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh said the court is concerned with the first of the five packages, that is, the stretch between Rillbong and Mylliem Marbaniang covering 11.6 km.
