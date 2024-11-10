Meghalaya: Investigation Of Multi-Crore Road Scam Case Transferred To CID

SHILLONG: Amidst calls for a probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road project in Meghalaya, the case has been finally transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The order has been issued by the Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang in a significant move aimed towards unraveling the complex case.
An investigating officer (IO) and a dedicated team will be appointed by the CID to dig deep into the serious allegations of corruption.
The incumbent police officer, who had been initially assigned with the task of investigating the matter, has been directed to hand over all case diaries and relevant documents to the CID.
The police had previously faced hindrance in probing the matter due the technical nature of the case, which ultimately led to a standstill.
Notably, PWD (NH) Chief Engineer AM Kharmawphlang filed the FIR naming nine individuals, including senior government engineers and officials from two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana.
Dating back to 2020, the alleged scam involved inflated project costs from an initial estimate of Rs 1,303.83 crore to a revised figure of Rs 2,366.77 crore.