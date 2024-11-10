Meghalaya: Investigation Of Multi-Crore Road Scam Case Transferred To CID

SHILLONG: Amidst calls for a probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road project in Meghalaya, the case has been finally transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The order has been issued by the Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang in a significant move aimed towards unraveling the complex case.

An investigating officer (IO) and a dedicated team will be appointed by the CID to dig deep into the serious allegations of corruption.