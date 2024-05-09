Mizoram CM Urges Centre to Exempt Indo-Myanmar Border from Fencing, Preserve Free Movement Regime

AIZAWL: Chief Minister Lalduhoma issued urgent calls to safeguard the deep-rooted ties between Mizoram and Myanmar. To this end he urged the Indian government and asked to omit a 510-km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border from fencing plans.

During a discussion with Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) leaders in Aizawl, Lalduhoma radiated optimism about his request. Within this session he confessed. Engagements had occurred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Lalduhoma aimed to sway them. They were urged to rethink fencing off the Mizoram border section.

Furthermore Lalduhoma emphasized the necessity of maintaining the current Free Movement Regime (FMR) between the two countries. Plea was made to stress fears that the FMR might experience alterations. Such alterations could detrimentally affect consistent interaction among ethnic communities residing by the border.

The Zoro Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) campaigns for the unification of various Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi tribes. A Mizo advocacy group it is located across India, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Recently they revealed plans. They want to hold peaceful rallies at Zokhawthar and Vaphai. These places are located along the Mizoram-Myanmar border. The date is fixed for May 16.

ZORO's mission pertains to protesting the Centre's proposed border fencing. It's between India and Myanmar. The group deeply fears the possible termination of the FMR. They are afraid this could cut off vital ties between communities on either side of the boundary.

The government of Mizoram publicly opposes the Centre's actions. They are not alone. Civil society organizations and student bodies stand with them. They insist that the border fencing and the scrapping of FMR could cause destructive effects. They stress that these effects would be particularly severe on over 34,000 individuals from Chin state. They are now refugees in Mizoram following the military coup in February 2021.

Deep-rooted are the ethnic ties linking Mizos and Chins. A disruption in the current socio-cultural exchange could only exacerbate the tribulations experienced by those displaced from Myanmar's political upheaval. The Mizoram Assembly has adopted a resolute stance opposing the Centre's recommendations. On the last day of February it ushered in a resolution.