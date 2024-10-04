Meghalaya: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by Border Security Force

West Garo Hills: The Border Security Force’s Meghalaya division caught five Bangladeshi nationals who were travelling in an auto rickshaw from the Dalu side towards Purakhasia, PRO BSF Meghalaya Frontier said Thursday.

“On October 2, a patrolling party of BSF observed an auto rickshaw halting some distance away from where the troops were performing duty. Five suspected Bangladeshi nationals got out and attempted to flee. The troops chased them and successfully apprehended them,” the BSF PRO said.

“It was later learnt that the Bangaldeshi nationals came from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where they were working in a garment factory and intended to illegally cross into Bangladesh,” the PRO added.

Later, the apprehended people were handed over to Police Station Dalu of West Garo Hills district.

Earlier on October 1, Assam police apprehended fourteen illegal Bangladeshi nationals in South Salmara and Karimganj districts of the state. The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md. Ariful Islam, Md. Monir Hussain, Mofazal Hussain, Md. Mizanur Rahman, Abyadullah Hassan, Ashraful Islam, Manik Miah, Nobi Hussain, Waliul Ullah, Hazarat Ali, Sofikul Islam, lland Furkan Ali and Mominul Haque.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said nine of them were found carrying Indian Aadhaar cards.

“Ever since the unrest in Bangladesh erupted, we have maintained a strict vigil and caught 108 illegal infiltrators in the period,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further added ever since the neighbouring country became tense, the BSF has been very active regarding infiltration attempts and foiled major bids so far this year. (ANI)

