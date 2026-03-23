Meghalaya Football Association Launches Youth Academy at Polo Ground, Shillong

Meghalaya's football community has taken a concrete step toward building a pipeline of professional players, with the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) officially launching its long-awaited youth academy at Polo Ground in Shillong.
The launch comes during the association's golden jubilee year — and the executive council has framed the academy as a forward-looking tribute to five decades of football in the state.
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The academy's inaugural intake saw more than 300 young players turn up for trials, with 60 ultimately selected — 30 each in the Under-12 and Under-14 age categories.
The shortlisted players will train under a coaching team comprising Playerson Syiemlieh, Amit Rai, Subir Dey, Seibor Sana, and Bobby L Nongbet, all experienced in youth development.
MFA president Hamletson Dohling attended the launch alongside senior association members from across the state's districts.
Addressing the players and their families, Dohling stressed the need to produce more footballers from Meghalaya capable of breaking into the Indian Super League (ISL) and eventually earning national team call-ups.
He also urged the young trainees to stay disciplined and keep up with their academics alongside their football commitments.
MFA vice-president Cliff Nongrum — a former state-level goalkeeper — used the occasion to outline a larger ambition.
Development work is already underway at the MFA Ground, and Nongrum said the association aims to transform it into a full-fledged residential academy, with provisions for players travelling from outside Shillong, scholarship support, and comprehensive training modules.
Significantly, the association also plans to extend the academy's opportunities to girls.
Nongrum was candid about where Meghalaya currently stands in the national football landscape.
"There are only a few players from Meghalaya in the ISL, compared to Mizoram and Manipur. We need to hand-hold the children until they reach the senior level," he said.
The academy is seen as an institutional mechanism to close that gap — identifying grassroots talent early, providing structured coaching, and giving young players from the state a realistic pathway to professional football.