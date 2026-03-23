Meghalaya Football Association Launches Youth Academy at Polo Ground, Shillong

Meghalaya's football community has taken a concrete step toward building a pipeline of professional players, with the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) officially launching its long-awaited youth academy at Polo Ground in Shillong.

The launch comes during the association's golden jubilee year — and the executive council has framed the academy as a forward-looking tribute to five decades of football in the state.

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