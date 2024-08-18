Meghalaya: Former Chief Minister Salseng C Marak laid to rest with State honours

A correspondent

Shillong: The funeral of veteran Congress leader and Former Chief Minister, Salseng C Marak, was held on Saturday, with full State honours at his native town Resubelpara. Leaders from across the State’s political spectrum including Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, paid their respects along with hundreds of mourners who had gathered at the Resubelpara Mini Stadium to bid adieu to their beloved leader. Salseng C Marak, one of Meghalaya’s senior and influential political leaders passed away in the morning hours of 16th August due to old age related illnesses.

The State has become poorer by the loss of the seasoned leader who was recognized for his leadership, wisdom, integrity, and closeness to the people, the Chief Minister said, expressing great regret over the leader’s passing. He added that Late S C Marak’s contributions as a legislator, Minister and Chief Minister from 1993 to 1998 had made a significant impact on the State’s political history. “He served during a time of political instability and insurgency in the state and his ability to complete a full term in office is a testament to his effective leadership,” he said. The Chief Minister also recalled his interactions with Late S C Marak and called him a soft spoken, gentle, humble and wise man. “He imparted many valuable lessons that significantly contributed to my personal development,” he added. Sangma also said that Late S C Marak’s life, his contributions and the lasting impact he has left is to be celebrated. “Let us honour his memory by carrying forward his vision and principles and work together to build upon the foundation he laid,” he said.

Speaker, Thomas A Sangma, Minister, Education Rakkam Sangma, Saleng A Sangma, MP, Tura Parliamentary constituency, MLA, Resubelpara and Deputy Speaker Thomas D Shira, MLA, Mendipathar, Marthon J sangma, MLA, Songsak, Mukul M Sangma, several MLAs, MDCs also paid their tributes during the occasion. A floral wreath was placed on behalf of the Governor, C H Vijayashankar. The National Flag that draped the coffin was later handed over to Late S C Marak’s son, Silman K Sangma. Late S C Marak was buried at his final resting place at Gajingpara cemetery.

Also Read: Former Meghalaya CM Salseng C Marak Dies at 82 (sentinelassam.com)