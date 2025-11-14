Meghalaya: Former Nongkrem MLA Lambor Malngiang joins NPP in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major political development ahead of Meghalaya's next electoral battle, former Nongkrem legislator Lambor Malngiang was officially inducted into the National People's Party (NPP) today, reinforcing the party's ongoing strategy to consolidate its grassroots network across the state.

The ceremonial induction programme, attended by NPP National President and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister and State NPP President Prestone Tynsong, Cabinet Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar, along with several MLAs, former legislators, MDCs, and senior party functionaries, underscored the NPP's growing political momentum. Describing Malngiang as "a tall and dynamic leader of Nongkrem," Conrad K. Sangma lauded his contributions to the constituency's development, emphasizing that his joining reflects the people's trust in the NPP's vision of progress. "The NPP stands united and remains committed to the path of development," Sangma affirmed, as the party celebrated yet another influential addition to its fold.

Also Read: Meghalaya Politics: VPP Predicts NPP's Downfall Before 2028 Polls