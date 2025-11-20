Meghalaya: Former South Tura MLA K. Sangma joins INC

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former South Tura legislator and UDP leader from Garo Hills, John Leslee K. Sangma, has joined the Indian National Congress in the presence of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Vincent H. Pala and Working President Deborah C. Marak. With the Congress on the path to revival in Meghalaya, particularly in Garo Hills, his move is seen as a strategic boost to the party’s resurgence.

A widely respected public representative and a vocal advocate for tribal rights and regional development, Sangma had briefly associated himself with the United Democratic Party (UDP). After a period of introspection and consultations with community elders, supporters and civil society voices, he chose to join the Congress, recognizing it as “the only political platform that continues to stand firm on democratic values and tribal rights.”

Speaking to MPCC leaders, Sangma highlighted the challenges confronting Garo Hills, particularly the plight of its youth. “I have seen firsthand how our young people are suffering. The situation in Garo Hills is deteriorating, and the government seems incapable of offering even a semblance of hope. There is urgent work to be done at the grassroots,” he stated. He added that the Congress remains “the only credible, secular and people-centric force capable of restoring confidence, protecting tribal identity and steering Meghalaya towards inclusive growth,” reaffirming his commitment to rebuild the party’s strength in South Tura and across Garo Hills.

Welcoming his move, MPCC President Vincent H. Pala said, “We are delighted to welcome John Leslee K. Sangma to the Congress family. His entry is a powerful message to the BJP–NPP alliance, whose politics of division and neglect have pushed Garo Hills into despair. His credibility, experience and deep connect with the people will be instrumental in reviving democratic politics in the region. The growing support for the Congress is unmistakable.”

