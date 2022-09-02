Meghalaya: Foundation Stone Laid for Water Supply Project Worth Rs 121 Cr In East Garo Hills

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a water supply project under Phase I of AMRUT 2.0 in Williamnagar in the East Garo Hills district on Thursday

The project is sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at an estimated cost of Rs 121 crores and will cover nearly 7229 households under Phase-I. The water supply project is expected to meet the growing water requirements of the people in the area till 2050, officials said.

The scheme, which will benefit over 56,000 people, was sanctioned under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

AMRUT is the first focused National Water Mission launched in June 2015 to facilitate ease of living to citizens in 500 cities by providing tap connections and sewer connections.

Chief Minister Sangma thanked the Centre for sanctioning the project, stating that water supply projects worth Rs 2,000 crore are currently being implemented in the state. Moreover, proposals for water supply projects worth Rs 3,000 crore are under advanced stage of consideration by the Centre, he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM stated, "Today we laid foundation for the Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project under Phase I of AMRUT 2.0. Glad to have Hon'ble MoS for @MoHUA_India, Sh. @mp_kaushal, PHE Minister, Sh. @ReniktonLyngdoh, MLA, Sh. @marcuisemarak together with us today."

"Sanctioned at Rs 121 Crores, the project will cover 7229 households in Phase 1. With the growing population through the years, the project envisages to meet the growing water requirements of the area. We dedicate this endeavour to the people", he further tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, who was present at the programme, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to take every state forward. State Minister of Public Health & Engineering (PHE) Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Williamnagar legislator Marcuise N Marak was also present at the function.

