SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is processing the first installment of the quarterly payment of salaries to SSA teachers, informed Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong here on Thursday afternoon, while giving assurance that prompt action will be initiated for the payment of any outstanding dues.

Meghalaya Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan School Association (MSSASA) president Aristotle C Rymbai said in a statement, "The delegation of the MSSASA had a second meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister. He (Tynsong) informed us that the departments concerned (education, planning & finance) are working out and doing the needful to bring a system in place. For the smooth implementation of the quarterly system, the state government will also have to increase the corpus fund in order to be able to cater for the payment of the SSA teachers' salary."

About their pending salary, Rymbai said that the deputy CM had informed the MSSASA delegation that the Meghalaya government had already obtained the authorization order for the release of the first installment of the Central Government share and the ad hoc installment, totaling an amount of Rs 272 crore.

"Now the state government is working out for release of state share amounting Rs 30.26 crores and also the additional funds against capping norms of salary. The deputy CM also informed us that he himself is intervening on the issue to ensure that all the pending dues/salaries are released to SSA teachers," he further stated.

Clarifying the issue of demand to increase the salary of SSA teachers, Rymbai claimed the deputy CM had stressed that the state government will shortly establish a State Education Commission to deal with the issue.

