Meghalaya: Four Candidates Nominate for Shillong LS Seat in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA: Meghalaya politics has intensified the contest for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat with the filing of nomination papers of four candidates to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among those vying for delegates are VPP’s Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon, Vincent Pala of Congress, Prof. Lakhon Kma who is an Independent candidate, and Robertjune Kharjahrin from Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA). Shillong which is an important constituency on the political map of Meghalaya saw candidates along with party leaders and MLAs formally submitting their nomination papers before the Returning Officer in DC office in Shillong.

Vincent Pala, an incumbent member of parliament for the last 15 years, expressed confidence in the principles of the Congress Party, stressing its commitment to protect the interests of all citizens and communities. He criticized rival parties for delving into public affairs and advocated the trust that national parties could play in solving the country’s problems. Meanwhile, the VPP is represented by Dr. Ricky Syngkon refuted the allegations against the group and reaffirmed his commitment to protect the interests of all communities in Meghalaya while tackling illegal migration.

He emphasized the significant contribution of non-Khasis in the state and condemned any political agenda aimed at destroying languages. On the other hand, RDA candidate Robertjune Kharjahrin downplayed the influence of VPP and emphasized key local issues such as internal line permit licences, language inclusion, border disputes and development.

The independent candidate, Professor Lakhon Kma, chose an unconventional political path, focusing on setting an example for the youth and ensuring that public funds are used transparently for welfare. The KMA emphasized independence from affiliated groups by giving priority to issues over political union. As the electoral battle intensifies in Shillong district of Meghalaya, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are poised to offer tough competition for candidates representing different political ideologies and agendas between.

