Meghalaya: Garo Hills welcomes railway expansion, says mechanisms exist to check influx

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Even as railway projects in Meghalaya's Khasi and Jaintia Hills continue to face sustained resistance over fears of illegal immigration and influx, voices from the Garo Hills region are increasingly advocating the expansion of rail connectivity into the western part of Meghalaya. After legislators from South Garo Hills appealed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to pursue with the Centre the extension of the railway line, another legislator from Williamnagar, Marcuise N Marak, said they had communicated with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. He acknowledged public concerns over influx but stated that several mechanisms exist to check it effectively on the ground.

The renewed push from Garo Hills has once again brought into focus Meghalaya's deeply divided discourse on railway connectivity, with the State witnessing two sharply contrasting regional narratives over railway projects. While indigenous pressure groups in Khasi and Jaintia Hills continue to oppose railway projects unless stringent anti-influx mechanisms, such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP), are implemented, several leaders from Garo Hills are pitching rail connectivity as a critical driver for economic growth, trade and communication.

NPP Working President and senior Garo Hills leader Marcuise N Marak said discussions on railway expansion and communication infrastructure had already been held with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and legislators from the region. "We had already communicated with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and held several meetings. We are happy to communicate that as well. We are always in touch and discuss the best modes of communication, whether road or rail, whichever is most suitable for us. We remain in touch with the Chief Minister, and he is also in regular contact with all MLAs in Garo Hills."

Strongly backing the proposal for railway expansion into East Garo Hills, Marak said, "We would like railway lines to be extended to Williamnagar in East Garo Hills if the Government of India decides to extend them. We are very positive about it."

Seeking to address concerns over influx, he maintained that adequate systems already exist to regulate migration. "People are apprehensive about influx, but practically there are several mechanisms in place to check it on the ground. We are therefore very positive about the extension of the railway line and welcome it."

Railway expansion in Meghalaya has remained a politically sensitive issue for decades. While Garo Hills entered the railway map in 2014 with the establishment of the Mendipathar Railway Station in North Garo Hills district, railway projects in Khasi and Jaintia Hills have repeatedly encountered stiff opposition from indigenous civil society groups and pressure organisations fearing influx and illegal immigration.

Pressure groups in Khasi and Jaintia Hills have consistently maintained that no railway project should be allowed without constitutional safeguards and the implementation of the ILP regime to prevent unchecked influx.

The Meghalaya government, however, has maintained that it will not force railway projects in the Khasi-Jaintia region and that any decision on expansion will be taken only after consulting all stakeholders.

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