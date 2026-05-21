No fuel shortage in Meghalaya, no need to curtail ministers’ convoys yet: Methodius Dkhar

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing public concern over the global political situation and its possible impact on fuel supplies and commodity prices, Meghalaya Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar on Wednesday asserted that the state is not facing any fuel shortage and that there is currently no proposal to further reduce the convoy size of Cabinet ministers.

Seeking to allay fears over disruptions in fuel availability and rising prices of essential commodities, Dkhar said Meghalaya remained in a "comfortable position" despite concerns triggered by the prevailing international situation. He maintained that ministers in the state were already using minimal convoys and that the government had found no need to impose additional restrictions.

"As of now, though there is some apprehension and concern not only in our state but across the world, there is no shortage of fuel in Meghalaya at present. Therefore, there has been no discussion on reducing the convoy size of Cabinet ministers. Most ministers and many of our colleagues do not use large convoys, usually limiting them to one or two vehicles, and we mainly use convoys while travelling long distances when necessary," Dkhar told reporters in Shillong.

Referring to the larger geopolitical situation, the minister said the state government was closely monitoring developments but maintained that the matter remained beyond the control of the state administration.

"Given the present political situation, we cannot comment much on issues beyond our control. However, as of now, our state is not facing any fuel shortage," he said.

Dkhar acknowledged that petrol and diesel prices had increased in recent days along with the prices of several other commodities, but stressed that the hikes reflected a nationwide trend and were not decisions taken by the state government.

Stating that there was no reason for panic, he said, "I would like to appeal to the people through the media that the increase in petrol and diesel prices, along with other commodities, is not a decision of the state government. These decisions are taken at the national level by the Centre and the Ministry of Petroleum."

The minister said Conrad K. Sangma was in communication with the Centre, although the state had not reached a stage requiring special intervention or emergency support.

"The Chief Minister is in communication with the Centre, but the situation has not reached a level where we require special intervention or assistance. If there is an actual scarcity or severe shortage in future, we will certainly seek support from the Centre," he added.

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