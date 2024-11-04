Meghalaya Girl Shines At New York City Marathon, Represents Tura With 'Small Town Girl' Tag

NEW YORK: Doramontie Rangsa Nelleman, hailing from Tura in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, participated in the prestigious 2024 New York City Marathon on November 3.
By taking part in one of the most celebrated races in the world, Nelleman brought laurels not only to her hometown but also made her state proud.
During the marathon, she proudly wore a tag that read, "Small Town Girl from Tura", showcasing her journey and determination on a global level.
A platinum-level race, the event happened to be the 53rd edition of the annual marathon race held in New York City.
According to the New York City Road Runners, the race saw an overwhelming participation of over 165,000 athletes, making it the second-highest turnout since the race's inception.
The office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took to its official X handle to congratulate Nelleman on her incredible achievement.
"We are so proud to see Doramontie Nelleman from Tura participate in the New York City Marathon 2024! Doramontie wears her ‘Small Town Girl from Tura’ tag with pride and followed her passion all the way to New York. We send our best wishes to her!", stated the X post.
ALSO READ: Parts Of Shillong To Face Power Outage For Six Days During Daytime
ALSO WATCH: