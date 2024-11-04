Meghalaya Girl Shines At New York City Marathon, Represents Tura With 'Small Town Girl' Tag

NEW YORK: Doramontie Rangsa Nelleman, hailing from Tura in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, participated in the prestigious 2024 New York City Marathon on November 3.

By taking part in one of the most celebrated races in the world, Nelleman brought laurels not only to her hometown but also made her state proud.

During the marathon, she proudly wore a tag that read, "Small Town Girl from Tura", showcasing her journey and determination on a global level.

A platinum-level race, the event happened to be the 53rd edition of the annual marathon race held in New York City.