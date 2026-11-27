CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala on Thursday accused the Meghalaya Government of manipulating the mining market through its provisions related to the MMDR Act, alleging that the rules were designed to benefit a select few rather than serve the wider public interest. "If the Constitution can be amended, there is no law in India that cannot be rectified. The same MMDR Act does not specify anywhere that it has to be 100 hectares, five hectares or a thousand hectares," Pala said. Making a direct allegation against the state government, he said, "This was done by the Meghalaya Government to allow a few people to manipulate the market."