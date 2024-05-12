Meghalaya government appoints Idashisha Nongrang next DGP

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a notification issued here on Saturday, the government stated that from amongst the empanelled list of IPS Officers duly recommended by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its meeting held on 2nd of May and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Idashisha Nongra, IPS (RR:1992), as the DGP of the Meghalaya.

She will be the first woman tribal police officer who will be holding the post of DGP in Meghalaya. She is currently holding the post of Director General of Civil Defence & Home Guard, Meghalaya.

According to the notification she will be in the post with effect from May 20 2024 to May 19 2026. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has congratulated Nongrang on her appointment.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Sangma stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Srimati Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she becomes the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!"

The state government had sent five names to the UPSC. While Idashisha Nongrang (1992 batch), R.P. Meena (1993) and Deepak Kumar (1994) were willing to take up the task, while two others – G.P. Singh (1991 batch) and Harmeet Singh (1992) were unwilling. The present DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi will retire on May 19.

