Rs 700-cr Shillong water supply project in advanced stage: CM Sangma

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly that the state government is moving forward with a new Shillong water supply scheme, with Rs 700 crore already sanctioned for the project.

“The new Shillong water supply is in its advanced stage and we hope it will further provide relief to water supply in Shillong and adjoining areas,” Sangma said. He also revealed plans for the Wahrynthem water project, designed to add 33 million litres of water per day, with the Umngot River at Dawki being considered as a source. Sangma expressed confidence that this project would substantially address water scarcity in the region.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, however, raised concerns about the sustainability of water sources amid erratic weather and climate change. Responding, the Chief Minister pointed to externally aided projects focusing on rejuvenating springs, catchment protection, and natural resource management. He highlighted the role of the Meghalaya Climate Council, chaired by him, in steering such initiatives, and stressed the importance of the state’s pioneering water policy adopted in 2019.

“The council is guided by the state’s water policy, adopted in 2019. We were the first state to adopt the water policy,” he said, underlining the government’s commitment to long-term sustainability of water resources.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers and the state due to a 50% rainfall deficiency this year but assured that multiple projects are underway to tap diverse water sources and enhance supply across Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Marcuise N. Marak said the long-awaited Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS-III) will be completed by March next year. He noted that Shillong currently requires 5,58,30,000 litres of drinking water daily but receives only 4,17,80,000 litres, leaving a deficit of over 1.40 crore litres.

In Mawlai, the daily shortage stands at 27.75 lakh litres against a supply of 64.75 lakh litres. Marak added that under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), schemes such as the Umshillong, Lummawnei, Umthlong, Mawiong & B1-13 WSS are underway to address the shortfall.

