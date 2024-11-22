Meghalaya Government Imposes Regulations On Vehicle Modification To Curb ‘VIP Culture’

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government plans to implement strict regulations on the use of sirens, tinted windows, and flickering lights on vehicles, following public backlash over alleged VIP culture in the state.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced on Friday that his administration will introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address the rising issues raised by citizens about the widespread use of these vehicle modifications.
"I have been receiving a large number of complaints and concerns from citizens about what people are calling VIP culture," Sangma said.
He highlighted that safety measures should not transform into displays of privilege while acknowledging security concerns.
The new guidelines, expected to reach the Cabinet next week, will define who can use these vehicle modifications and under what circumstances.
The decision follows a high-level meeting between Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the Chief Secretary, and the Director-General of Police.
Sangma cited that "Safety and security are one aspect, which is something we personally feel is important and should not be compromised. But if that safety and security concern becomes more of an attitude and it is used in the wrong way, then I think that is the problem."
The Chief Minister assured that the new regulations would help minimize public inconvenience while maintaining necessary security measures for protected individuals.
