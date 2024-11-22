Meghalaya Government Imposes Regulations On Vehicle Modification To Curb ‘VIP Culture’

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government plans to implement strict regulations on the use of sirens, tinted windows, and flickering lights on vehicles, following public backlash over alleged VIP culture in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced on Friday that his administration will introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address the rising issues raised by citizens about the widespread use of these vehicle modifications.

"I have been receiving a large number of complaints and concerns from citizens about what people are calling VIP culture," Sangma said.

He highlighted that safety measures should not transform into displays of privilege while acknowledging security concerns.