Meghalaya government enforces new rules for migrant worker safety

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has brought into force the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers (MIRSS) Amendment Rules, 2026, aimed at strengthening the identification, registration, safety and security of migrant workers in the state.

Labour, Employment and Skill Development Minister Methodius Dkhar launched the amended rules, along with an e-payment gateway for fines and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementation, at the State Guest House, Tara Ghar, in Shillong.

The amended framework seeks to make the registration process more practical, transparent and accessible, while helping authorities respond effectively during emergencies. It strengthens the implementation of the MIRSS Act, 2020, and the Amendment Act, 2024.

Dkhar said the move reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring dignity, safety, security and fair treatment for migrant workers. He highlighted their important contribution to Meghalaya's workforce across various sectors.

The Minister stressed that proper identification and registration would enable authorities to reach migrant workers more effectively, particularly during emergencies.

The programme featured presentations on the MIRSS Act, 2020, Amendment Act, 2024 and the 2026 rules. The e-payment gateway and SOP were also soft-launched to streamline compliance and enforcement.

Senior officials of the Labour Department, including L.S.N. Garod Dykes, B.D.R. Tiwari and Frederick Roy Kharkongor, attended the programme.

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