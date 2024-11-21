Meghalaya Government Forms Panel To Revamp MPSC

SHILLONG: The state government has formed a committee to revamp the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC). The decision follows criticism from different sectors regarding the functioning of the MPSC.

An official source said on Wednesday that the committee was formed to study and recommend reforms for MPSC.

Senior government official FR Kharkongor will be the chairman of the committee, while Cyril Diengdoh will be a member and Ambrose Marak the member secretary. The committee will have to submit the report by January 31 next year.

Earlier, the KSU had requested the government's intervention for transparent recruitment by the MPSC. Rajya Sabha member WR Kharlukhi had also urged an independent inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in the MPSC.